Nepisiguit River closed to recreational fishing due to high water temperature

Recreational angling on the Nepisiguit River is closed until further notice due to increasing high water temperature.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the closure will remain in effect until conditions improve.

It applies to angling for all species of fish from the dam at Grand Falls downstream to the mouth of the River.

DFO says Atlantic salmon is a cold water species and can experience temperature-related stress or exhaustion.

It says warmer water makes it more difficult for salmon to recover from stressful events and lead to elevated rates of mortality.

