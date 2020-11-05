Network says virtual appointments aim to improve access to mental health, addiction services

The Vitalite Health Network says mental health and addiction services are now available through virtual appointments.

The network says the virtual appointments mean patients can now receive improved follow-up, as well as access services like support groups, group therapy, and interdisciplinary meetings.

Social worker Jessica Paradis, who works in the Restigouche Zone says virtual appointments have improved public access to services and have provided clients with regular follow-ups, despite constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paradis says appointments can also take place at some facilities or by telephone.