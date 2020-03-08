New award announced to honour inspiring women and celebrate gender equality

A new award will recognize New Brunswick women and will celebrate progress towards gender equality.

A release says the VIVE (Visionary, Inspirational, Vibrant, and Empowering) award was announced Friday.

It will consist of five categories for submissions:

- Government Champion

- Community Champion

- Business Youth Champion

- Youth Champion

- The Everyday Champion

The province says students of all ages were invited to submit either a video, poster or a story about a woman who inspires them and the top five submissions were shared at Friday's event.

The submissions were as follows:

- Sana Hashmat, Fredericton High School

- Vera Chen, Fredericton High School

- Kenzie Auger, Woodstock High School

- Gabby Byrne, Woodstock High School

- Elianna Pitre and Shelby Henry, Superior Middle School, Bathurst

Oromocto High School was awarded the School of the Year certificate for it's demonstrated support of International Women's Day 2020.

The province says the deadline for the 2021 awards is November 1, 2020 and winners will be honoured at next year's International Women's Day celebration.

Nominee applications are now open and available online.