New Brunswick accepting applications for commissioner on systemic racism

New Brunswick is now accepting applications for a commissioner on systemic racism.

The new commissioner will be tasked with reaching out to stakeholders to get an understanding of the impact of systemic racism and produce a report by March 2022.

The province says essential qualifications include an understanding of the demographic, social and cultural context of the province and knowledge of systemic racism and a full list is available online.

Applicants can apply by e-mail at Nominations.ABC-OCC@gnb.ca or by mail, and only applications received by Friday May 7th will be considered.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)