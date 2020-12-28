New Brunswick air quality monitoring for 2018 results released

New Brunswick's 2018 Air Quality Monitoring Results report was released earlier in December.

The reports says the province has good air quality and acid rain levels remain low.

In addition, instances where provincial air quality objectives were exceeded were rare and short lived and there were no exceedances of Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The Department of Environment and Local Government says the report includes data from 11 air quality monitoring stations and five acid rain stations operated by the province.

Air quality monitoring is a partnership between Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Department of Environment and Local Government under the National Air Pollution Surveillance Agreement.