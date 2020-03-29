New Brunswick announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

A release says testing at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton has confirmed 15 additional cases, bringing the provincial total to 66.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health said in the release, "We must continue to protect ourselves with frequent hand-washing and by remaining at home. Only go out for essential services like buying food, getting prescriptions, or attending medical appointments, and return home immediately after. It is important to continue to practice physical distancing. These practices will save lives."

Further analysis will determine whether or not community transmission has played a role in any of the new cases.

With the addition of the new cases, the details of the number of cases in each health zone are as follows:

- Zone 1: 17 (Moncton Region);

- Zone 2: 15 (Saint John Region);

- Zone 3: 23 (Fredericton Region);

- Zone 4: 4 (Edmundston Region)

- Zone 5: 7 (Campbellton Region)

The province says two people who were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered from their illness.