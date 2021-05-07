New Brunswick appoints acting auditor general

Government appointed Janice Leahy as the acting Auditor General of New Brunswick effective May 3.

A release says she is performing her duties while an independent process selects a replacement for Kim Adair-MacPherson, whose resignation took effect on April 30th.

Leahy has been the Deputy Auditor General since 2011 and has 28 years experience in public accounting,

The Auditor General of New Brunswick is an independent office that serves the legislative assembly, and assists in holding government accountable by reporting on its performance and stewardship of public funds and resources.

The findings of the Auditor General are issued in an annual report to the legislative assembly and through appearances before the standing committee on public accounts.