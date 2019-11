New Brunswick-born actor Donald Sutherland was inducted today into the highest level of the Order of Canada.

Sutherland was made a companion of the order in a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

He was awarded the honour for acting and international promotion of Canada.

Sutherland was born in Saint John and turned to acting in a career that has spanned five decades and includes roles in ``M*A*S*H'' as well as the recent Hunger Games films.