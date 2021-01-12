New Brunswick city rebuilding its IT system after major cyber attack in November

Saint John, N.B., is rebuilding its computer networks rather than submit to criminals who launched a cyber attack against the city in November.

City manager John Collins updated council Monday on the city's efforts to rebuild its IT systems following a ransomware attack; he said no ransom was paid.

Hackers launch ransomware attacks by infecting computers with a piece of software and often demand money in exchange for the attack to end.

Collins says systems were disconnected from the internet as soon as the Nov. 13 attack was discovered, and he says it's not believed any personal identifying information such as banking details was stolen.

He wouldn't say which systems were affected by the attack or provide any other information he said could help the hackers or copycats.

Collins says the cost of the network rebuild will be covered by insurance and the city's IT reserve fund.