New Brunswick education minister says there is risk as daycares set to reopen

New Brunswick's education minister says every phase of reopening the province in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic involves risk, and that includes reopening daycares.

Dominic Cardy says the pandemic is far from over, but the province can't just self-isolate and wait for a vaccine to be developed.

Licensed daycares can begin reopening May 19.

They've been closed since March for everyone except the children of essential workers.

Children won't have to wear masks or maintain physical distancing, but they will be in small groups.

Anyone who has travelled outside of New Brunswick will not be allowed to visit early learning and child-care facilities for 14 days, and parents and staff must continue to maintain their two-household "bubbles.''