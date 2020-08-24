New Brunswick election campaign enters second week as nomination deadline looms

Political party leaders will be back out on the campaign trail today as New Brunswick's election campaign enters its second week.



Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is expected to make an announcement this morning in Moncton and campaign with local candidates in the area.



Tory Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Saint John to make an announcement and meet with his party's candidates there.



The parties have until Friday to nominate candidates in the province's 49 ridings ahead of the Sept. 14 vote.



The Liberals, Tories and Greens have promised to field candidates in all the ridings.



The Peoples' Alliance says it hopes to have 30 candidates in place by the Aug. 28 nomination deadline, and the New Democrats have not said how many they plan to put forward.