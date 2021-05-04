New Brunswick expands vaccine rollout, reports four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

New Brunswick is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of May 4th, anyone aged 50-years old and older can make an appointment online to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine through either of the regional health networks, or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

New Brunswickers aged 16-years old and older with two or more chronic health conditions can also schedule an appointment online to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine through the regional health networks.

If an eligible individual or a caregiver or family member acting on their behalf is unable to book an appointment at a clinic online, they can call 1-833-437-1424.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said on Tuesday the province is still on track to vaccinate all adults by the end of June.

She added the goal remains for people to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within 16 weeks of their first.

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with one in each of Zone 1 (Moncton Region), Zone 2 (Saint John Region), Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

Officials say these cases are all directly tied to travel and are self isolating.

With five recoveries also reported on Tuesday, there are 141 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including six people in hospital, with two receiving treatment in ICU.

Government says residents of Elizabeth-Parr-Johnston residence at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton were tested Monday and are waiting for their results and their isolation could end as early as Wednesday night if all tests come back negative.

Residents and staff of Magee House were tested Sunday and will be retested Wednesday, and the isolation period for people who have tested negative throughout this process could end Saturday night.

A reassessment of Orange Level restrictions in part of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) will take place next week.

For the time being Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level, while the rest of Zone 4 and rest of the province remain in the Yellow Level.