New Brunswick expects university and college students back in classrooms this fall
New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says university and college students in the province can expect to return to campus for in-person learning this fall.
Dr. Jennifer Russell says all adults in the province should have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early summer and says she is optimistic students can return safely to classes for the 2021-22 academic year.
Russell said in a statement today it's in everyone's interests to have university and college students safely back in classrooms.
Each institution will be required to have a COVID-19 operational plan that is approved by provincial health officials.
Post-Secondary Education Minister Trevor Holder says colleges and universities are independent of government and will make their own decisions on when to resume in-person learning.
Schools were limited to online learning during the 2020-21 academic year.