New Brunswick farm groups upset with new restrictions for temporary foreign workers

Agriculture groups in New Brunswick are calling on the provincial government to rethink new restrictions on temporary foreign workers.



Agricultural Alliance of New Brunswick president Lisa Ashworth says farmers have been told that temporary foreign workers will have to quarantine inside individual bedrooms for 14 days upon arrival.



Farmers had been able to quarantine workers together on farms as long as workers were able to remain two metres apart.



Ashworth says the new rules for the province's 200 foreign agriculture workers come without warning, adding that they will increase costs on farmers. She says the new rules stipulate that workers must also have separate bathrooms, laundry services and kitchens.



She says Nova Scotia is permitting workers to quarantine together on farms, while she says Prince Edward Island is requiring individual isolation but also paying for it.



Ashworth says she doesn't understand the new health order because workers are still required to test negative for COVID-19 before they can begin working.

