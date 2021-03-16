New Brunswick finance minister says surplus unlikely in today's provincial budget

New Brunswick's finance minister says today's provincial budget isn't one he is looking forward to delivering, but it's one the province needs.



Ernie Steeves would not offer any specifics ahead of the budget's release in the legislature set for this afternoon, but he says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes a surplus unlikely.



The Progressive Conservative government's last budget was delivered March 10, 2020, just before the pandemic hit, and Premier Blaine Higgs has joked that it became irrelevant within minutes of being passed.



Steeves has given today's budget the title ``Reinventing New Brunswick Together.''



Liberal Opposition Leader Roger Melanson says he's looking for the government to make targeted investments.



In particular, Melanson says he wants the government to announce financial help for tourism, mental health services and long-term care.