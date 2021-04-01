New Brunswick flood forecast shows favourable conditions for Easter long weekend

Flood forecasters in New Brunswick are keeping a close eye on the Saint John River but say the forecast for the Easter long weekend looks favourable.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for the province's River Watch program, says a massive ice jam at Perth-Andover remains in place but is starting to erode, and a channel through the middle is allowing the current to get through.

He says, however, that there have been reports of people on the ice jam taking photos.

Downey says that's extremely dangerous and would also be a risk for anyone who might have to rescue them.

He says despite a forecast of rain, the only location expected to reach flood stage this weekend is the village of Gagetown.

Downey says the water is expected to hit flood stage there Saturday and Sunday before beginning to recede.