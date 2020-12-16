iHeartRadio
New Brunswick government presents capital spending plan for 2021-22

The New Brunswick government has tabled a $673.4-million capital budget for 2021-22.
    
Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said Tuesday the spending package helps support economic recovery while maintaining fiscal discipline.
    
Almost $308 million will be spent on maintenance and repairs to highways, roads and bridges.
    
Steeves said more than $128 million is earmarked for health-care infrastructure.
    
The minister said his plan maintains spending at a level the province can afford.
    
Details on individual projects will be unveiled when ministers present their capital estimates in the legislature later this month.

