New Brunswick group concerned with salmon numbers in Miramichi River

A conservation group is calling for immediate action to address what they're calling "a dramatic decline" of Atlantic salmon in New Brunswick's Miramichi River.

The president of the Miramichi Salmon Association says new figures from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans show adult salmon returns to the river have reached an all-time low.

Mark Hambrook says the numbers confirm the observations of association members over the past year.

He says the main reasons for the decline are predators, warming of the river and illegal fishing.

He says it's time for everyone to work together to reverse the decline, and he is particularly impressed with proposals put forward by First Nations partners.

Hambrook says the group doesn't want the Miramichi to become like the St. John River, where there is neither a recreational fishery nor a First Nation food and ceremonial fishery.