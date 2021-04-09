New Brunswick has most COVID-19 patients since start of pandemic: health officials

Health officials in New Brunswick say the province has more COVID-19 patients in hospital than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic.



Twenty people are hospitalized, including 13 in intensive care.



Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says four of the patients in hospital had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine but were infected before they had enough time to build up immunity.



The province is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases today.



Six of the new cases are in the Edmundston region, which has 115 of the province's 146 active cases.



There is one new case in the Fredericton region.