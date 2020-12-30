New Brunswick Higgs reflects on the challenges posed by COVID-19 in 2020 and beyond

Blaine Higgs says 2020 taught him a lot about the importance of perseverance.



In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Blaine Higgs said the COVID-19 pandemic forced his government to make some big decisions early in the year.



He says New Brunswick had the added role of being the front line to the Atlantic provinces in the fight against COVID-19.



The premier says New Brunswickers were diligent in minimizing exposure to Atlantic Canadians from Quebec and from other areas with high numbers of infections.



Higgs says the high point of the year was how well the four provinces worked together to address the pandemic, while the low point in 2020 was the first death in the province from the virus, the first of eight.



Looking ahead to 2021, the premier says the big challenge is the economic recovery of the province and of citizens.