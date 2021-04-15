New Brunswick invests $9 million in environmental initiatives

Over $9 million will be invested in 263 environmental projects through the Environmental Trust Fund in 2021-22.

The province says the fund provides significant support to community-based initiatives that protect the environment, increase environmental awareness, manage waste, address climate change or build sustainable communities.

$32,000 has been allocated to the Fredericton Botanic Garden Association to produce an online colour photo guide of vascular plants of New Brunswick, while $8,000 will go to the City of Bathurst to sample Carters Brook for potential sources of cyanobacteria.

Contributions to the Environmental Trust Fund are generated from the Beverage Containers Program.

The list of approved projects and initiatives is available on the Department of Environment and Local Government's website.