New Brunswick Liberals promise to balance budget by third year of mandate

New Brunswick's Liberal party is promising a balanced budget no later than the third year of its mandate if elected to govern on Sept. 14.



Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers made the pledge today while campaigning in St. Stephen, where he said the party would make fiscal responsibility a top priority.



He also took a swipe at Tory Leader Blaine Higgs, saying the Liberals would not adopt the Conservatives' approach of balancing the budget on the backs of the province's most vulnerable.



On the campaign trail today in Oromocto, Higgs declined to say when his party would balance New Brunswick's books if re-elected.



He says the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put that kind of fiscal pledge out of reach.



The Tory leader asked if Vickers is willing to raise taxes, something Higgs has promised not to do.

Campaigning in Fredericton today, Green Party Leader David Coon said if elected, he would mandate NB Power to use 100% renewable energy sources by 2035.

He also committed to providing zero-interest loans for solar panels and energy efficiency measures such as new insulation and windows.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)