New Brunswick Liberals promise to eliminate interest on student loans

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is promising that his government would stop collecting interest on students loans from residents who go to school in the province.



During a campaign stop in Moncton today, Vickers said if the Liberals are elected to power, New Brunswick residents who take out school loans would only have to pay the portion of interest that goes to the federal government.



He says the measure will increase post-secondary accessibility and would cost the province $7 million per year.



Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is also campaigning in Moncton, where he is promising to increase glass recycling and to impose stricter controls on illegal dumping.



People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin is campaigning in the Sussex area, while Green Leader David Coon is in the north of the province.



The provincial election is Sept. 14.