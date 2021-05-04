New Brunswick makes increased investment in roads and bridges

The New Brunswick government is increasing its investment in the province's roads and bridges by nearly $9 million through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's $330 million ordinary budget.

The budget, tabled at the legislative assembly last week, represents a 2.8% increase compared to the previous year, and includes $21.5 million to repair potholes, $11.8 million in bridge maintenance and $69.5 million for snow removal and ice control on provincial roads and highways.

Government says the ordinary budget is in addition to the $388 million operating budget, which includes a $180.2 million investment in the highway program, as well as $62.3 million for public works and infrastructure.

$18 million is earmarked for the Vehicle Management Agency, along with $10 million for the Municipal Designated Highway program.