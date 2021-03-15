New Brunswick man charged with second-degree murder following homicide in Moncton

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal hit-and-run Friday morning in Moncton, N.B.



Shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a collision with a pedestrian in a parking lot on Elmwood Drive.



Police found 19-year-old Javin Melanson from Moncto, deceased, and investigators determined his death was the result of a homicide.



Later in the day, police arrested Anthony Miller of Cap-Pele and recovered a vehicle.



Miller appeared in Moncton Provincial Court by way of a video-conference on Saturday, where he was charged with second-degree murder.

