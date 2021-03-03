New Brunswick minister orders review of mental health crisis care after teen suicide

The New Brunswick government has ordered a review of mental health crisis care following the suicide of a teenager who waited eight hours at a hospital emergency room without being helped.

Health Minister Dorothy Shepard says she has asked Norm Bosse, the province's child, youth and seniors' advocate, to conduct a review, although the terms have not been set.

Lexi Daken, 16, took her own life on Feb. 24, less than a week after seeking help at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton.



Shephard says the regional health authority has also been asked to identify possible improvements and report back by the end of the month.

Green Leader David Coon was seeking a public inquiry into the care Lexi received and says urgent action is needed.



Chris Daken, Lexi's father, says he hopes her death is not in vain and that it prompts government to make changes that will help others in the future.

