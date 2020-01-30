New Brunswick MP considers entering federal Tory leadership race

A New Brunswick MP says he's testing the waters about entering a federal Conservative leadership race.

John Williamson says it's clear former cabinet minister Peter Mackay has sewn up the Red Tory vote but he says there are plenty of Conservatives on the right who are looking for a candidate to support.

Williamson represented New Brunswick Southwest from 2011 to 2015, when he was defeated in the Liberal sweep of Atlantic Canada, but he was re-elected last year.

The 49-year-old is a former national director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and a former director of communications in the Prime Minister's Office.