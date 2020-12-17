New Brunswick New Democrats choose Chris Thompson as interim party leader
New Brunswick New Democrats have selected Chris Thompson as their interim party leader.
The party said today in a news release the 25-year-old has a business degree and experience managing a small business.
The NDP says Thompson has a history of political activism and was a candidate in the 2020 provincial election in the riding of New Maryland-Sunbury.
Thompson replaces Mackenzie Thomason who was interim leader for a year and a half.
The party failed to win any seats during September's provincial election.
The New Brunswick NDP says party members will meet in 2021 to determine the criteria for a leadership election.