New Brunswick party leaders vow to increase population if they are elected

The Progressive Conservative and Liberal leaders are vowing to increase New Brunswick's population if they are elected to govern on Sept. 14.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs said today if re-elected, his government would continue its five-year plan to attract more people to the province and keep them there.



Campaigning in Fredericton, Higgs said New Brunswick's population increased by more than 4,000 people last year and that growth was driven almost exclusively by new Canadians. Statistics Canada estimates the province's population to be roughly 780,900 people.



Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers also pledged to increase the number of New Brunswickers as he released his party's full platform this morning in Moncton.



Vickers says he would create a COVID-19 economic recovery task force and maintain the COVID-19 all-party cabinet committee until the crisis is over.



Green Party Leader David Coon said this morning a Green government would provide funding to ensure the Memramcook Institute has a continued role in the local community and for all Acadians.

He added, if elected, his government would make sure artists and cultural entrepreneurs are not an economic afterthought.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin is scheduled to meet stakeholder groups in Fredericton.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)