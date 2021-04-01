New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs gets his first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he didn't even feel the needle enter his arm as he got his first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine today.



Higgs was among about 200 people over the age of 55 being offered the vaccine at a clinic in Fredericton.



Many of the doses had originally been destined for teachers until earlier this week, when the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised against giving that vaccine to people under 55.



Many of the unused doses in New Brunswick have an expiry date of April 2, so a number of clinics were set up to avoid having them go to waste.



About 340 doses were administered Tuesday in Saint John and 290 in Moncton, while about 90 of the doses in Fredericton were soon to expire.



Higgs says he has to be comfortable getting vaccinated if he is advising people to get jabs, too.