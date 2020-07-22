New Brunswick premier hopes 'mini bubble' with Quebec open by August 1

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his province is hoping to create a ``mini bubble'' with Quebec by Aug. 1.



Higgs said today the bubble would allow residents who live near the Quebec-New Brunswick border to travel back and forth between the provinces without having to self-isolate for 14 days.



The premier says the agreement would only allow day trips.



New Brunswick is currently part of what's called the Atlantic bubble, which allows Atlantic Canadians to travel within the region without having to self-isolate.



Higgs says there is a strong sense of community between Quebec residents who live by the border and the New Brunswick cities of Campbellton and Edmundston.



The so-called mini bubble would only include New Brunswick, however, and Quebecers would still be required to self-isolate upon entry to the other three Atlantic provinces.