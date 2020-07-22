New Brunswick premier isn't ruling out provincial election later this year

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's not pushing for a provincial election later this year, but isn't ruling one out either.



A number of byelections still need to be held, and Higgs says he's questioning if it makes more sense to have a general election instead.



The leader of the minority Progressive Conservative government said today his decision will rest on what he thinks will give the province the most stability over the next four years.



There has been growing speculation Higgs is leaning towards a provincial election, and his party has scheduled nomination conventions for five ridings on Aug. 8, including Higgs' own riding of Quispamsis.



Elections New Brunswick confirmed Monday it ordered enough masks and other personal protective equipment and will be ready for a vote this year in all 49 ridings.



There are currently 20 Progressive Conservatives in the legislature, 20 Liberals, three People's Alliance, three Greens and one Independent.