New Brunswick premier picks June 15 as date for pair of byelections

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called a pair of byelections for Monday, June 15.



There are vacancies in the ridings of St. Croix and Shediac Bay-Dieppe following the death of Progressive Conservative Greg Thompson and the resignation of Liberal Brian Gallant.



Higgs said he would have scheduled the votes sooner but had concerns about interfering with municipal elections set for May and consultations on health-care reforms in April and May.



``I want residents in these regions to have the opportunity to fully engage in that process,'' Higgs said Monday.



The premier also acknowledged concerns about campaigning during an expected outbreak of the novel coronavirus.



``We like to think we have the precautions in place, but we're not going to risk New Brunswickers' health,'' he said.