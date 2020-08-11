New Brunswick premier proposes set election date deal to opposition parties

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is proposing that he and the leaders of the opposition parties sign a formal agreement not to trigger an election until 2022, or until the pandemic is declared over.



Higgs, whose Progressive Conservatives have a minority government, has been hinting at an early election call while new COVID-19 cases remain low in the province.



But in a letter released Monday, the premier says he will commit to not prompting an election if the opposition parties do the same.



The letter proposes the opposition keep his government in power until a fixed election date in September 2022, or no earlier than 30 days following the declared end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.



Higgs made the proposal in his response to a letter last month from Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, copying his proposal to the leaders of the Green Party and the Peoples Alliance Party.



The Tory leader is calling for a formalization of the all-party COVID-19 cabinet committee to ensure the other parties have a voice in pandemic decision-making and the province's economic recovery plan.