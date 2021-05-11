New Brunswick proposes use of red-light cameras, photo radar

Government has tabled legislation that would allow municipalities to use technology, including red-light cameras and automated licence plate readers, to gather evidence of potential Motor Vehicle Act violations.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety says a ticket would be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle caught on camera committing an offence, if a peace officer deemed a law had been broken after reviewing the gathered evidence.

The province says the owner would be liable for payment of any fines associated with the offence, but would not incur a loss of points as they may not have been the driver at the time.

Six other Canadian provinces allow the use of photo radar and red-ight cameras, but New Brunswick would be the first province to authorize the use of automated licence plate readers.