New Brunswick Public Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials say seven of the cases are in New Brunswick, and include a close contact of a previous case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region).

There are two travel-related cases, a close contact of a previous case and a case under investigation in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) and two close contacts of previous cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

One of the out-of-province travel-related cases Wednesday is being allocated to Zone 1, with the other allocated to Zone 6.

With 22 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 123.

Government says seven patients, including three in ICU, are hospitalized in New Brunswick, and four are being treated in hospitals outside the province.