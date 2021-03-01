New Brunswick records new death related to COVID-19, bringing total to 27

Health officials in New Brunswick say a 90-year-old resident has died as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19.



Officials say the person lived at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.



The case brings the total number of deaths in the province related to the novel coronavirus disease to 27.



Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the loss of another New Brunswicker is a sad moment for the province and is something that never gets easier.



The number of active cases in New Brunswick is 38 with one patient currently hospitalized in intensive care.



Premier Blaine Higgs says it is important to remember that each case and each death is more than just a number and urged people to not become desensitized to the impact of the virus on the province.

