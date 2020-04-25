New Brunswick records seventh consecutive day with no COVID-19 cases reported

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, making it a week without any reported cases.

In a release, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said, "we want every day to be like today, where we have no new positive cases."

Public Heath reports the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 118, 11 of which are active.

Four people remain in hospital, though none are in ICU.

No one has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick since April 12.

Overall, New Brunswick has 12,668 negative test results and 107 people have recovered to date.

Dr, Russell added people should continue to practice physical distancing, and should wear community/non-medical masks where physical distancing may not be possible.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in the release the recovery phase, announced on Friday, should not be taken lightly.

He said government is opening the door slightly, and while continuing to loosen restrictions is the goal, New Brunswickers must remain vigilant and obey Public Health directives.

Failure to do so will result in more stringent measures being implemented.