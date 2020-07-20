New Brunswick reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 in Fredericton area

New Brunswick is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region.



The government says the new case is a person between the ages of 50 and 59 who is now self-isolating.



The person is believed to be a close contact of a recently confirmed travel case.



New Brunswick's last reported COVID-19 infection was July 15 in the Moncton area.



The province has recorded a total of 169 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, 163 of which are considered recovered.



Two people have died so far and four cases currently remain active.