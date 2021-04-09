New Brunswick reports 32nd COVID-19 related death, eight new cases Friday

Public Health reported New Brunswick's 32nd COVID-19 related death and eight new cases of the virus on Friday.

Officials confirmed in a release an individual in their 60s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) has died as a result of COVID-19.

The new cases reported include a case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) that is being investigated and a travel-related case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

The remaining new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and include three contacts of a previously confirmed case and three travel-related cases.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 140 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 15

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 6

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 113

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are 19 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 13 people in ICU.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Garderie des P'tits Amis, a child-care facility in Edmundston, and the families have been notified.

Rules governing post-secondary students and anyone helping them move their belongings into or out of New Brunswick take effect at midnight and can be viewed online.

New Brunswick Health Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4 remain in the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the remainder of Zone 4 is in the Red Level.