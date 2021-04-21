New Brunswick reports 34th COVID-related death, 7 new cases on Wednesday

Public Health reported New Brunswick's 34th death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed an individual in their 60s had died in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) as a result of COVID-19.

Seven new infections were also reported, including a travel-related case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and two close contacts of previous cases in Zone 2.

Three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) include two close contacts of a previous case and a case under investigation, and there is also a new, travel-related case in Zone 7 (Miramichi Region).

With 7 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 138, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 12

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 9

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 97

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are 15 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including five people in ICU.

On Wednesday, Public Health declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, in Zone 4 and Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield in Zone 2, after a COVID-19 case was confirmed at each facility.

A COVID-19 case has also been confirmed at Garderie Happy Feet Daycare, in Grand Falls, and families who have been affected have been notified.

Government says all pregnant women in New Brunswick are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they have any other medical conditions.

Pregnant women can now schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine at a Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network community clinic by registering online, or by calling 1-833-437-1424.