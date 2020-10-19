New Brunswick reports five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, one new death attributed to the virus

New Brunswick is reporting five new COVID-19 cases and one new death attributed to the novel coronavirus.



The province's public health agency says three of the five new cases are in the Campbellton region and are under investigation.



Those individuals, a person under age 19, a person aged 50-59 and a person aged 60-69, are self-isolating.



The other two new cases, a person aged 70-79 and a person aged 80-89, are in the Moncton area and are linked to a previous positive case.



Public health officials say the person who died lived at Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home in Moncton, and was between the ages of 60 and 69.



The province says the individual was one of the cases linked to an ongoing outbreak in the area.