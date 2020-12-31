New Brunswick reports ninth COVID-19 related death, three new cases Thursday

Public Health reported the 9th COVID-19 related death in New Brunswick on Thursday, as well as three new cases of the virus.

Officials said in a release an individual in their 40s in the Moncton Region has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The three new cases reported involve individuals in their 40s in the Fredericton Region and are under investigation.

The provincial government says there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including one patient hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

Overall, 152,805 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted, resulting in 599 positive cases.

Nine deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and 561 people have recovered after testing positive.