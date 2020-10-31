New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19, flags case at school in Woodstock

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.



Public Health officials say the latest diagnosis is linked to a previous international travel-related patient who is currently self-isolating.



The province says the individual is 19-years-old and located in the Fredericton region.



Public Health says the Campbellton region will remain at the orange level of the province's pandemic recovery plan, adding residents will have to limit their contact to a single household bubble and keep contacts to a minimum.



The province also confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Townsview School in Woodstock, N.B., and the school and its community have been informed.



Active cases in the province are at 38 as of Saturday.