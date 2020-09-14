New Brunswick reports one new case of COVID-19, province has three active cases

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19.



Health officials said today the new case involves an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton region.



The case is travel-related and the infected person is isolating.



New Brunswick has reported a total of 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 189 of which are considered recovered and three are active.



There have been two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.



The province says it has conducted a total of 66,687 COVID-19 tests.