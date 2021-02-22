New Brunswick reports one new death, four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today and one new death as a result of an infection.



The death involves a person in their 80s at the Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, N.B.



The province has now logged a total of 25 deaths related to COVID-19.



Officials say three of the new cases are in the Edmundston area, while the other is in the Moncton region.



The Edmundston cases involve two people 19 and under and one person in their 30s, while the Moncton case is a person in their 20s and is travel related.



The province currently has 87 active COVID-19 diagnoses.