New Brunswick reports two deaths, 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Public Health is reporting two more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 17 new cases in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say an individual in their 70s and another in their 80s died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, in the Saint John Region on January 12th.

Both were residents of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John's Tucker Hall.

Overall, there have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in New Brunswick.

A release states the 17 new cases reported Tuesday include four cases in each of the Moncton (Zone 1), Saint John (Zone 2), Fredericton (Zone 3) and Edmundston (Zone 4) Regions, as well as one case in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5).

Government says a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at New Maryland Elementary School in Zone 3 on Monday and a Grade 2 class learned from home on Tuesday.

There are 219 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, with no one being treated for it in hospital.

218 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.

Overall, 164,885 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 817 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

586 people have recovered after testing positive.