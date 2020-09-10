New Brunswick resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Quebec

A New Brunswick resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec.

Government says in a release the individual is a resident of Zone 4, the Edmundston Region, who was staying in Quebec prior to the onset of symptoms, was tested there, and will remain there until they have recovered, but the case will count towards New Brunswick's case total.

Public Health did not release any information related to why the individual was in Quebec.

There are two active COVID-19 cases remaining in New Brunswick, with one in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and the other in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

To date, the province has had 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 188 recoveries.

Overall, 65,169 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital