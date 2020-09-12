New Brunswick's Green party promises to replace Lameque-Shippagan Bridge

The leader of New Brunswick's Green party says the bridge that links Lameque and Miscou islands with the Acadian Peninsula will be replaced if the Greens are elected to govern on Monday.



David Coon issued a statement today as he and the other three party leaders took their campaigns across the province with less than two days left before voting day.



Coon says a new bridge would be built no later than 2022.



He says the two islands are cut off from the mainland whenever the Lameque-Shippagan Bridge closes, which was the case during the most recent ice storm in the region.



Coon says the bridge is a vital link for more than 10,000 people, including those who work in the health sector and the fishing, peat and berry industries.