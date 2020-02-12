New Brunswick's John Williamson decides against running for Tory leadership

Another potential contender for leadership of the federal Conservatives is backing away from the race.

John Williamson, a member of Parliament from New Brunswick, says he won't enter the contest.

Williamson is one of several people who began contemplating a run after former interim party leader Rona Ambrose and current MP Pierre Poilievre backed out.

Both are popular in what's known as the conservative movement, people active in promoting right-wing ideas through think-tanks, academia or advocacy groups.

With his own background at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Williamson was seen as part of that group and had considered filling a perceived gap left by Ambrose and Poilievre's decisions not to run.

But in a statement, Williamson said now is not the right time, though he declined to give a specific reason.